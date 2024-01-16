One-time Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford has committed to South Carolina. Ashford had started for the Tigers in 2022, but was a backup this past season for first-year coach Hugh Freeze. He announced his pledged Tuesday on social media. Ashford threw for 1,613 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022. He made one start in 10 games this past season. Ashford is expected to bolster a quarterback room where sophomore LaNorris Sellers is expected to compete to replace starter Spencer Rattler. Ashford began his career at Oregon, where he did not see any action.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.