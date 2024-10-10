One pitch wipes out summer of success, and Phillies fall short for 16th straight season

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series title drought for the Philadelphia Phillies has stretched to 16 years. And in each of the last three seasons, Bryce Harper & Co. keep getting knocked out further from the trophy. Francisco Lindor’s sixth-inning grand slam off Carlos Estévez lifted the New York Mets to a 4-1 win and a four-game NL Division Series victory. The Phillies finished the regular season 95-67 to win the NL East for the first time since 2011, but the postseason lasted less than a week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.