One pitch wipes out summer of success, and Phillies fall short for 16th straight season

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID - Philadelphia Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez (53) reacts after giving up a grand slam home run to the New York Mets during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series title drought for the Philadelphia Phillies has stretched to 16 years. And in each of the last three seasons, Bryce Harper & Co. keep getting knocked out further from the trophy. Francisco Lindor’s sixth-inning grand slam off Carlos Estévez lifted the New York Mets to a 4-1 win and a four-game NL Division Series victory. The Phillies finished the regular season 95-67 to win the NL East for the first time since 2011, but the postseason lasted less than a week.

