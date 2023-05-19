‘One of us’: Club pro Michael Block scores one for working man at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PGA club professional Michael Block is making noise at the PGA Championship. The 46-year-old who teaches out of a club in Southern California shot back-to-back rounds of even-par 70 to outplay many of the big names in the field while easily making the cut. Block is five shots off the lead through two rounds. He came to Oak Hill having never reached the weekend in six previous tries at majors. Block says he intends to make a run at the title over the weekend, pointing out he has far less pressure on him than the players he’ll be competing against.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.