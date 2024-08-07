One of the unknowns about the Seahawks is how Ryan Grubb’s offense will fare in the NFL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ryan Grubb went from being one of the hottest college coaching commodities, to a genuine curiosity as a coach in the NFL. One of the great unknowns about the Seattle Seahawks entering this season surrounds their first-year offensive coordinator and whether the offensive system that Grubb helped Washington take all the way to the national championship game a season ago in college will be able to translate to the NFL with the same success. The Seahawks will get a first glimpse of where the offense stands this weekend in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

