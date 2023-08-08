One of the few competitions in Seahawks camp has Evan Brown leading race to become starting center

By SHANE LANTZ The Associated Press
CORRESCTS THE NAME OF THE PLAYER TOSSING THE BALL TO EVAN BROWN (63) NOT JACOB SYKES (69) AS ORIGNALLY SENT - Seattle Seahawks center Evan Brown tosses a ball as guard Phil Haynes (60) and other defensive players watch during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Evan Brown hasn’t been handed anything during his time in the NFL. He’s had to earn every minute of playing time in his five-year career, and going into his first season with the Seattle Seahawks it appears Brown may finally get the chance to start the season at his preferred position of center. Brown is involved in one of the few true competitions in Seattle’s camp. The Seahawks selected Olu Oluwatimi from Michigan in the draft after he won the Rimington and Outland trophies in his one season with the Wolverines. Oluwatimi may be Seattle’s future. But for now, Brown has the edge.

