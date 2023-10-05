One MCC member expelled and two others get long bans after clashing with Australia players in Ashes

LONDON (AP) — The Marylebone Cricket Club has expelled one member and handed long suspensions to two others following their clashes with Australia’s players during an Ashes test at Lord’s in July. There were unprecedented scenes of uproar at the home of cricket after Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps when England batter Jonny Bairstow wandered out of his crease without checking if the ball was dead. The crowd accused Australia of cheating and Australian players Usman Khawaja and David Warner were abused in the Long Room by MCC members as they returned to their dressing room.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.