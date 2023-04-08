One for the aged: Couples oldest to make cut at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters on Saturday when he finished his second round at 1 over, putting him two shots inside the cut line. The 63-year-old Couples broke the mark set by Bernhard Langer during the 2020 tournament by about 3 1/2 months. Couples won the Masters in 1992. Couples has made 31 cuts at the Masters, trailing only the 37 that Jack Nicklaus made during his career. At one point, he made 23 straight to tie the record set by Gary Player, and which was equaled by Tiger Woods later Saturday.

