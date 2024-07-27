One down, seven to go: China wins first diving gold as it pursues unprecedented sweep of all eight

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China won its first gold medal in diving on the first full day of competiton in the Paris Olympics, a perfect start for the team of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen. China has ruled diving for decades, and three years ago in Tokyo it won seven of eight gold medals. It’s never pulled off the elusive gold sweep. That’s the goal this time. The Chinese were first on Saturday in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard with 337.68 points on five dives. They were followed by Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the United States with 314.64 points and the British team of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with bronze and 302.28 points

