One Championship finally lands in U.S. with debut show

DENVER (AP) — One Championship finally makes its U.S. debut Friday night, and the multidisciplinary martial arts promotion believes more stateside shows are in its near future. One is holding a Fight Night headlined by former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, just outside Denver. The event is the culmination of a lengthy quest by the Singapore-based promotion to crack the U.S. market with live events. The plans were slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but One is finally launching stateside with this 11-fight card that includes competition in MMA, muay thai and submission grappling.

