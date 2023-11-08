One-call defense? New USC coordinators considering all options for turnaround

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Washington running back Dillon Johnson, right, runs past Southern California cornerback Tre'Quon Fegans during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaun Nua and Brian Odom have been tasked with turning around Southern California’s defense, one of the worst in college football. Nua and Odom will be interim co-coordinators for the rest of the season after Alex Grinch was fired on Sunday. The Trojans still have a chance to make the Pac-12 title game but must win their final two games, including a tough test at No. 6 Oregon. USC allowed 572 yards, including 316 on the ground, to No. 5 Washington in a 52-42 loss in Grinch’s last game overseeing the defense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.