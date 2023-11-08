One-call defense? New USC coordinators considering all options for turnaround

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaun Nua and Brian Odom have been tasked with turning around Southern California’s defense, one of the worst in college football. Nua and Odom will be interim co-coordinators for the rest of the season after Alex Grinch was fired on Sunday. The Trojans still have a chance to make the Pac-12 title game but must win their final two games, including a tough test at No. 6 Oregon. USC allowed 572 yards, including 316 on the ground, to No. 5 Washington in a 52-42 loss in Grinch’s last game overseeing the defense.

