One-armed table tennis player eyes both Olympics and Paralympics

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The one-armed Brazilian tennis table player Bruna Alexandre, who starts competing at the Pan American Games on Thursday, is pushing to make it to her national team for both Olympics and Paralympics next year. Alexandre says she never knew what it is like to have a right arm; she lost it when she was only three months old due to a thrombosis. Still, she always did whatever she wanted and went wherever she wanted despite her disability. Brazil’s number 3 in women’s table tennis, Alexandre will be the first athlete of the Americas to join that group it if she is picked for the Olympic team. Her spot at the Paralympics is secured.

