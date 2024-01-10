One and done: 13 programs have been ranked in the AP Top 25 and never returned

Jim Valvano is best known for leading NC State to the 1983 national championship in one of the biggest underdog victories in sports history. Before that, the late coach helped lead Iona into the national spotlight. The Gaels made their debut in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in 1980, but were never ranked again. That puts them among 13 programs to go one and done in the AP Top 25 over 75 years. Army, led by Bob Knight, is among that group. So is the 1986-87 Northeastern team led by future UConn coach Jim Calhoun.

