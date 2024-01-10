One and done: 13 programs have been ranked in the AP Top 25 and never returned

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
FILE - Iona's Jeff Ruland (43, cuts off Louisville's Derek Smith, left, to grab an offensive rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 21, 1980. The marquee win over Louisville and a 29-win season earned Iona its first ranking in the AP Top 25 at No. 19 in the final poll of the 1979-80 season. It also turned about to be the Gaels' last, (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ray Stubblebine]

Jim Valvano is best known for leading NC State to the 1983 national championship in one of the biggest underdog victories in sports history. Before that, the late coach helped lead Iona into the national spotlight. The Gaels made their debut in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in 1980, but were never ranked again. That puts them among 13 programs to go one and done in the AP Top 25 over 75 years. Army, led by Bob Knight, is among that group. So is the 1986-87 Northeastern team led by future UConn coach Jim Calhoun.

