Once Yamal and Williams helped Spain out of its ‘tiki-taka’ rut, no rival could resist at Euro 2024

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente gestures to Lamine Yamal after they collected their medals for winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. Spain won 2-1. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain arrived in Germany with no huge stars and no real expectations. Six weeks later, Luis de la Fuente’s team heads home with a European Championship title to celebrate and reason to believe in a bright future. The youthful spark of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams combined perfectly with the veteran poise of Rodri and other mainstays who had yet to win a major trophy as Spain completed its superb Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over England on Sunday. The key was making Spain a more dynamic and versatile attacking team to end a decade of “tiki-taka” misfires.

