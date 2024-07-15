Once Yamal and Williams helped Spain out of its ‘tiki-taka’ rut, no rival could resist at Euro 2024

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain arrived in Germany with no huge stars and no real expectations. Six weeks later, Luis de la Fuente’s team heads home with a European Championship title to celebrate and reason to believe in a bright future. The youthful spark of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams combined perfectly with the veteran poise of Rodri and other mainstays who had yet to win a major trophy as Spain completed its superb Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over England on Sunday. The key was making Spain a more dynamic and versatile attacking team to end a decade of “tiki-taka” misfires.

