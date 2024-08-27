Once overlooked, QB Carson Beck now center of attention for No. 1 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck is one of the faces of college football, a role that was five years in the making and still feels a bit uncomfortable. The Georgia quarterback has never been much of a rah-rah guy, but he can’t hide any longer as he leads the nation’s No. 1 team into a national championship-or-bust season. The No. 1 Bulldogs open the season Saturday against No. 14 Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with no questions about what is expected. A year ago, a loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game snapped a 29-game winning streak and cost them a chance to go for a third straight national title.

