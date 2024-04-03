Once overlooked, point guard Mark Sears has carried Alabama to its first Final Four

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama point guard Mark Sears has led the Crimson Tide to their first Final Four. But the sharp-shooting Sears once was an undersized player who didn’t get recruited by any major college programs. The Tide’s Nate Oats didn’t recruit him until after Sears spent two seasons at Ohio University. Two years later, Sears is one of college basketball’s top scorers and 3-point shooters. Oats says he had no idea Sears would be this good when he plucked him from the transfer portal. Alabama faces top-seeded UConn on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona.

