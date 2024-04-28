Once enemies, Hall and Zinter now ‘brothers’ on Browns after team drafts them following fateful play

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — An unlucky moment brought Michael Hall Jr. and Zak Zinter together last November. They’ve been reunited in Cleveland as teammates. The Browns drafted Hall and Zinter this weekend in a strange twist after they were involved in a fateful play in last year’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Hall accidentally fell onto the back of Zinter’s leg, breaking the guard’s tibia and fibula. Zinter has healed and he and Hall are moving forward as rookies after being rivals. The Browns expect both to have an impact in the years ahead. Cleveland didn’t have a first-round pick for the third straight year following their trade to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022.

