Once again, ‘FIBA Patty’ put on a show at the Olympics. But it wasn’t enough for Australia this time

PARIS (AP) — There will be no repeat medal for Patty Mills at the Paris Olympics. There was, however, another chapter to his legacy in the international game. Maybe the last chapter. Australia and “FIBA Patty” were ousted from the Paris Games on Tuesday, falling 95-90 to Serbia in overtime in the quarterfinals. Mills finished with 26 points and if this was the end — at least on this stage — he would finish his Olympic career with 567 points. That’s fifth-most in Olympic men’s basketball history, behind only Oscar Schmidt, Andrew Gaze, Pau Gasol and Luis Scola.

