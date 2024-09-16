Once a Top 25 team on the rise, Kansas finds itself in desperation mode

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas was firmly in the Top 25 a couple of weeks ago, and a program on the rise showed no signs of going anywhere other than up. But back-to-back losses to Illinois and UNLV have the Jayhawks in desperation mode. They head to West Virginia for their Big 12 opener Saturday knowing that they need to turn things around in a hurry. Jalon Daniels has struggled mightily at quarterback, and penalties and miscues have been too much for them to overcome. With each defeat, the energy that had been building in and around the program the past few years is in danger of subsiding.

