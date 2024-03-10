Once a prodigy in European golf, Matteo Manassero earns first tour win in 11 years

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — Matteo Manassero is back! He broke through with his first European tour win in nearly 11 years on Sunday after shooting 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open. Once a prodigy in European golf, the now 30-year-old Italian picked up his fifth European tour win by making four birdies in his last four holes to finish at 26 under for the tournament in South Africa. Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris and Jordan Smith ended in a tie for second. Manassero was 17 when he became the youngest ever winner on the European tour in 2010.

