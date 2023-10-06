On verge of Formula 1 title, Verstappen’s fastest in practice for Qatar Grand Prix

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen was fastest in the only practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of qualifying. The Red Bull driver was .334 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz Jr. and .481 seconds faster than the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was fifth fastest and .588 off the pace. Verstappen can secure the title Saturday in the sprint race. Perez is the only driver who can mathematically win the crown other than Verstappen.

