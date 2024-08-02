On the eve of Scottish league season, Rangers manager Philippe Clement extends his contract to 2028

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers manager Philippe Clement has extended his contract at Ibrox until 2028 on the eve of the new Scottish league season. The 50-year-old Belgian’s initial deal ran until 2027. Rangers’ campaign starts at Hearts on Saturday. It has 55 league titles overall, one ahead of fierce Glasgow rival Celtic. Clement told the Rangers website that he has “fallen in love with the club, with the fans, the stadium and with the city.”

