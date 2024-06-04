On paper, vets see the Titans’ receivers among their best group yet in the NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro wide receiver who built a strong connection with a rookie quarterback last season. Calvin Ridley turned his big season into a big contract. And there’s Tyler Boyd who’s a proven slot threat familiar with Tennessee coach Brian Callahan’s offense after five seasons together in Cincincinnati. The wild card is Treylon Burks. He may be best known as the other half of the trade that sent A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Ridley calls Burks a physical freak who will prove what he can do. The Titans have done everything to give Will Levis help for his second season.

