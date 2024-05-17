On-loan Germany defender Thilo Kehrer staying at Monaco after signing permanent four-year deal

MONACO (AP) — On-loan Germany defender Thilo Kehrer will remain at Monaco on a permanent deal after signing a four-year contract with the French league side. The 27-year-old center back arrived in January on loan from West Ham. Monaco says it activated the purchase option for the player and he has signed a deal expected to keep him at the club through June 2028. Monaco has sealed a runner-up finish behind French league champion Paris Saint-Germain and will play in the Champions League next season. Kehrer won the Europa Conference League with West Ham last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.