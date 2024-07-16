On ‘incredible day,’ Kylian Mbappé welcomed by Real Madrid fans at packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has finally put on a Real Madrid jersey to fulfill his childhood dream in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Nearly 80,000 fans were in hand at the Bernabeu to welcome the 25-year-old France star during his official presentation as the club’s newest player. He officially signed his five-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse alongside club president Florentino Pérez and then entered the stage set up at the Bernabeu to loud cheers by the Madrid fans.

