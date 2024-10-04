On Football: It’s early enough for coaches on the hot seat to cool criticism with a few wins

Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback and turned a perennial loser into a playoff winner in his first season. Now, oddsmakers say he’s the most likely NFL coach to get fired. Mike McCarthy also has a Super Bowl ring and has won 12 games each of the past three seasons. He has the second-highest odds to lose his job. Brian Daboll was AP Coach of the Year in 2022. Zac Taylor won an AFC title in 2021. Nick Sirianni won an NFC championship two years ago. They’re also on the hot seat right now one month into the season. That can change quickly. But in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, past success doesn’t matter.

