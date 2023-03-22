On eve of record, Ronaldo a ‘better man’ after United ordeal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo says his difficult second spell with Manchester United made him a better man. Ronaldo opened up briefly about his troubles at the English club ahead of Portugal’s match against Liechtenstein in qualifying for the European Championship on Thursday. He is set to break the all-time record for appearances with a men’s national team with 197. Ronaldo says “there is no time for regrets in this life. I feel like I’m better prepared now because I can see some things. I’m a better man now.” The 38-year-old Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr after his contract was terminated by United.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.