On eve of record, Ronaldo a ‘better man’ after United ordeal

By The Associated Press
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo laughs as he arrives on the pitch for a Portugal soccer team training session in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Portugal will play Liechtenstein Thursday in a Euro 2024 qualifying match in Lisbon, the first game under the new team head coach Roberto Martinez. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo says his difficult second spell with Manchester United made him a better man. Ronaldo opened up briefly about his troubles at the English club ahead of Portugal’s match against Liechtenstein in qualifying for the European Championship on Thursday. He is set to break the all-time record for appearances with a men’s national team with 197. Ronaldo says “there is no time for regrets in this life. I feel like I’m better prepared now because I can see some things. I’m a better man now.” The 38-year-old Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr after his contract was terminated by United.

