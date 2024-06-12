On edge: Browns star Myles Garrett unsatisfied by personal success, driven to take team to NFL title

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett wants more. Cleveland’s star end was named the NFL’s top defensive player last season, but came away unfulfilled after the Browns were ousted in the first round of the playoffs. The 28-year-old Garrett says he is motivated by last year’s loss and believes he can take his game to another level while pushing the Browns toward a Super Bowl. Garrett finished with 14 sacks last season for Cleveland’s top-ranked defense. However, he was a non-factor in the wild-card game against the Houston Texans, who pounded the Browns 45-14.

