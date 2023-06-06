On ‘a sad day,’ Karim Benzema says goodbye to Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has officially bid farewell to Real Madrid. He says he wanted to end his career with the club but life gave him another opportunity. Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad later announced it had signed the 35-year-old player until 2026. Benzema played the last of his 648 games with Madrid on Sunday. Benzema spoke at a ceremony organized by Madrid at the clubhouse and attended by his teammates, former players and club president Florentino Pérez. Perez handed the French star a gold insignia and said, “Your legacy will last forever as a beautiful love story between Benzema and Real Madrid.”

