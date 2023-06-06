On ‘a sad day,’ Karim Benzema says goodbye to Real Madrid

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is thrown in the air by teammates after their Spanish La Liga soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has officially bid farewell to Real Madrid. He says he wanted to end his career with the club but life gave him another opportunity. Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad later announced it had signed the 35-year-old player until 2026. Benzema played the last of his 648 games with Madrid on Sunday. Benzema spoke at a ceremony organized by Madrid at the clubhouse and attended by his teammates, former players and club president Florentino Pérez. Perez handed the French star a gold insignia and said, “Your legacy will last forever as a beautiful love story between Benzema and Real Madrid.”

