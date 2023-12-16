Omoruyi’s career-high 25 powers Rutgers past Long Island University, 83-61

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi closed out the first half with three dunks and finished with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds to help power Rutgers to an 83-61 win over Long Island University. The Scarlet Knights returned to action after a week off and played their first home game in two weeks. They now have won 49 of their past 53 games against non-conference opponents at home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.