Omoruyi records a double-double and Rutgers throttles Michigan by 30 points

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Jeremiah Williams scored 19 points and Rutgers left no doubt taking command early and then cruised to an 82-52 win over Michigan. Dug McDaniel scored 13 points for Michigan in his first game back on the road for the Wolverines. Rutgers’ starting five each scored a basket to start the game and the Scarlet Knights built a 12-1 lead and never trailed.

