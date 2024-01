MADRID (AP) — Samuel Omorodion has scored twice and made a third for Alaves to beat bottom club Almeria 3-0 in the Spanish league. Luis Rioja got the other goal from the penalty spot, his third in four games. The defeat leaves Almeria without a win in 22 games. Alaves moves up to 11th.

