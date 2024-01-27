Omier’s 18 points and last-second block helps Miami fend off Pitt 72-68

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier scored 18 points and recorded a block with 1.8-seconds left and Miami withstood hard-charging Pittsburg at the end to secure a key 72-68 win. Out of a timeout and down 70-68 with 10.3 seconds left, Pitt’s Jaland Lowe fielded the ball in the backcourt off the inbound and drove left. Omier picked him up off a screen and deflected his flailing shot attempt as he tried to to draw the foul against Omier who has a four-inch height advantage over the 6-foot-3 Lowe. Kyshawn George made two foul shots for Miami with 1.8 seconds left for the game’s final margin. Blake Hinson led Pitt with 21 points.

