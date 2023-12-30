Omier secures one of Miami’s three double-doubles in 95-55 victory over North Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 27 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Miami beat North Florida 95-55. Omier scored 14 points in the opening 10 minutes to help Miami build a 27-14 lead. Omier made his first six shots, including a 3-pointer, while North Florida started 5 of 22 from the field. Omier finished the half with 19 points as Miami led 42-27. Seven of North Florida’s nine field goals in the first half came from behind the arc. Kyshawn George and Bensley Joseph each made a 3-pointer during Miami’s 17-5 run to begin the second half for a 59-32 lead. Bensley Joseph and Matthew Cleveland also had double-doubles for Miami (10-2).

