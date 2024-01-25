Omier scores 33 points and Miami slams Notre Dame 73-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Norchad Omier scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading Miami past Notre Dame 73-61. Omier made 12 of 14 shots that included six dunks and two 3-pointers. He added 7 of 9 from the line. Kyshawn George added 11 points and Nijel Pack and Bensley Joseph scored 10 each for Miami. Notre Dame took its final lead at 52-49 on a 3-pointer by J.R. Konieczny with 9 1/2 minutes to go. The Fighting Irish made three baskets in the final 9 1/2 minutes. Markus Burton scored 15 points and Konieczny added 13 for Notre Dame. Braeden Shrewsberry finished with 10.

