Omier, No. 13 Miami beat Virginia Tech for 7th straight win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 13 Miami beat Virginia Tech 76-70 for its seventh straight win. Nigel Pack added 16 points for the Hurricanes, who placed five players in double figures. Miami improved to 23-5. Sean Pedulla scored 17 points for Virginia Tech, which is 16-12. Miami trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but led the entire second half.

