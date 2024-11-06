OMG hits Cooperstown as Mets’ home run sign will get Hall of Fame display

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off their exuberant run to the National League Championship Series last month, the New York Mets donated to the Baseball Hall of Fame one of those blue-and-orange OMG signs players often hoisted to accompany happy moments throughout the season. The particular sign that was gifted, used by the pitching staff during dugout celebrations, arrived at the Museum and will soon go on display to mark “the excitement of the Mets’ 2024 season.” It will remain part of the Museum’s permanent collection. “OMG” is the hit song by Mets infielder Jose Iglesias that became ubiquitous at Citi Field as a team anthem this year.

