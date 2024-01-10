O’Mar Stanley powers Boise State over No. 17 Colorado State 65-58

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — O’Mar Stanley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points each to lead Boise State to a 65-58 win over No. 17 Colorado State on Tuesday night. The Broncos survived a late rally by Colorado State. After the final horn, Boise State fans stormed the court to celebrate the win over the highest-ranked opponent the Broncos have beaten at home since upending 15th-ranked Washington on Dec. 4, 1998. Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points to lead the Colorado State, while Nique Clifford added 12 points and eight rebounds.

