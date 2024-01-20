Omar Morales shoots another 69, takes 1-shot lead in Latin America Amateur

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Omar Morales of Mexico shot his second straight 1-under 69 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Latin America Amateur Championship. Morales, a junior at UCLA, was one of two players under par through 36 holes at windy Santa Maria Golf Club. Mateo Fuenmayor of Colombia shot 68, the best round of the day. The Oregon State senior was at 1-under 139. Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente and Brazil’s Andre Xavier were another shot behind. The winner of the Latin America Amateur earns a spot in the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

