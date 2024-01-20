Omar Morales builds 3-shot lead at Latin America Amateur

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Omar Morales of Mexico was on his way to a runaway in the Latin America Amateur. He had to settle for a 65 and a three-shot lead at Santa Maria Golf Club. Morales was 7 under for the day until hitting into the water on the par-5 closing hole and making double bogey. He still has a big lead over fellow Mexican Santiago De la Fuente. Morales is trying to become the second Mexican winner in the nine-year history of the Latin America Amateur. At stake for the winner is a chance to play in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open this year.

