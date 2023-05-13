Omanyala takes 100 at Kip Keino Classic, wins for US’ Richardson and Terry

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Home favorite Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100 meters at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi by beating a pair of Americans for a world-leading time of 9.84 seconds. The United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson took victory in the women’s 200 in a meet record of 22.07 seconds to follow up on her win in the 100 at the Doha Diamond League meet a week ago. Kyra Richardson and Shannon Ray completed an American sweep in that race. Tawnisha Terry of the U.S. won the women’s 100 in 10.86 seconds after Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the meet with injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.