O’Mahony set for 100th test and Ireland glad he’s on their side at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — The low-down on Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony is he’s a dream to play with and a nightmare to play against. He’s an old school, heart-on-the-sleeve type, who’s beloved in the Ireland setup. But when the same teammates cross him in provincial games, there’s no love lost. O’Mahony plays his 100th test for Ireland on Saturday in the decisive Rugby World Cup match against Scotland at Stade de France. Ireland has been unbeaten for more than a year, and they have a great chance to win the one trophy they never have. O’Mahony says of his pending 100th, “I’m hoping there’s going to be bigger moments in my career than this one — and hopefully in the near future.”

