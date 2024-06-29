Olympics next for Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson after running 9.77 in the 100

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s newest 100-meter national champion sent a message after his victory, insisting he was slowing down 60 meters into a race where he ran the fastest time in the world in two years. Kishane Thompson won Jamaica’s 100-meter national championship in 9.77 seconds, setting himself up as a threat to join his country’s greatest sprinter, Usain Bolt, as an Olympic champion next month. Thompson says his coach wanted him to go hard only for 60 or 70 meters, just to ensure he’d make the top three and qualify for the Olympics. His time puts him in the mix for the Olympic podium, along with Americans Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley and another Jamaican, Oblique Seville.

