Olympics medalists celebrate in front of fans at new Champions Park in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Olympic athletes chanted, danced and even cried with their medals around their necks and with the Eiffel Tower in the background after organizers gave athletes a place to celebrate their victories and be closer to fans in a first for the Summer Games. They made the most of it when the Champions Park launched at the Trocadero on Monday. The Olympic winners got to share their experience with family members and thousands of fans. Players from the French rugby team were the first to be welcomed. They danced and ran around the stage as the crowd chanted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.