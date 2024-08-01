Olympics aren’t a marathon, they’re a sprint for lucky Solomon Islands distance runner

PARIS (AP) — For Sharon Firsua of the Solomon Islands, the Olympics are not a marathon, they’re a sprint. In a turn of events that could only happen here, the Solomon Islands placed the 30-year-old marathon runner into its lone spot in the women’s 100 meters. On Friday, the preliminary heat of the Olympics will mark Firsua’s first — and probably last — 100-meter race. Firsua finished 72nd in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics and was hoping to qualify for the Olympics’ longest race for the third time this year. When she didn’t make it, her country’s Olympic officials decided to award her the wildcard spot they had been granted. The country’s top sprinter, Jovita Arunia, did not qualify and tells Australia’s ABC News that she is not amused.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.