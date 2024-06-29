Olympics and unfinished business await for hurdler Holloway while Sha’Carri and Lyles keep blazing

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Grant Holloway won U.S. track trials in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, finishing in 12.86 second to earn a chance to capture the Olympic title that eluded him in an upset loss three years ago. The 26-year-old three-time world champion will head to the Olympics as the favorite even after clipping the eighth hurdle and having to lean into the finish to beat Freddie Crittenden by .07. This marked Holloway’s third sub-13 run of the season — the second-fastest of his career. Daniel Roberts finished third in 12.96, making this the first race in history with three sub-13 times. Others with unfinished business looming at the Olympics include Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, each of whom blazed through their 200-meter semifinals.

