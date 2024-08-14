Olympic women’s silver medalist Vekic knocked off by Krueger, Fritz also upset at Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Donna Vekic was defeated in her first match since winning the silver medal in the Olympics, falling to Ashlyn Krueger 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Open. Krueger played her win into the field through the qualifying rounds, where she defeated Naomi Osaka. The American then opened her first appearance in the main draw in Cincinnati by knocking off Vekic, the No. 16 seed from Croatia who lost to Zheng Qinwen in the women’s gold-medal match in Paris. On the men’s side, Brandon Nakashima upset No. 11 seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), while No. 12 Ben Shelton edged Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in another All-American matchup.

