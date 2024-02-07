Olympic women’s basketball qualifiers set to begin around the world

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. and France have already qualified for the Paris Olympics this summer in women’s basketball. The 10 other spots are up for grabs this week in four qualifying tournaments that are spread throughout the world. Belgium, China, Hungary and Brazil will each host four teams in a round-robin style format that begins Thursday. The top three teams in Brazil and Hungary will advance to the Olympics this summer. In Belgium and China, the top two teams other then France and the U.S. will qualify for the Games as well.

