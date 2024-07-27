Olympic track stars McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo have world records ratified in lead-up to Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and a trio of other track and field Olympians are now officially inscribed in the record book. World Athletics, which runs the sport on the international level, says the world records they set have been ratified officially after routine reviews of the events. McLaughlin-Levrone lowered the record in the 400 meter hurdles for the fifth time at the U.S. Olympic trials, finishing in 50.65. Other records ratified belong to pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, discus thrower Mykolas Alekna and distance runner Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1,500 meters.

