Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic announces she is expecting her first child

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic says she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old Swiss player and her partner Martin Hromkovič announced the news on their Instagram accounts. He is a former professional soccer player who is also her fitness coach. Bencic writes: “Expecting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you.” She did not state when their baby is due or any plans to return to playing. Bencic has won two of her seven singles titles on the WTA Tour this season though has not played in the past six weeks. She’s now ranked No. 14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.