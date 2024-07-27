Olympic team manager of top-ranked men’s heavyweight boxer at Paris Games dies at athletes village

PARIS (AP) — The team manager of the top-seeded men’s heavyweight boxer at the Paris Olympics died at the athlete village in Saint-Denis. Lionel Fatu Elika died on Friday morning, according to a statement from the Oceania regional group of Olympic national committees on behalf of its Samoan member. The International Olympic Committee says Fatu Elika died of natural causes. The IOC expresses “its condolences to the entire Samoan NOC, his family and friends.” The Samoan team that has one boxer at the Olympics. Heavyweight Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali is a strong medal contender. His first bout is on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.